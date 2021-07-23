See Christian Slater's reaction to Chris Evans' confusing viral tweet about him

Chris Evans tweeted about Christian Slater on July 1, and we are still confused.

If Christian Slater from 1989 walked into the room, and I had never heard his name before, and had to guess what it was just from what he looked like, I would guess ‘Christian Slater’. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 1, 2021

On Thursday, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" guest host Anthony Anderson told Slater, 51, that he was trending on Twitter earlier this month because of the "Knives Out" actor's post.

"If Christian Slater from 1989 walked into the room, and I had never heard his name before, and had to guess what it was just from what he looked like, I would guess ‘Christian Slater,’" Evans, 40, wrote.

"First off, I think Chris Evans does not need to tweet drunk and high at the same time again. But do you know why he tweeted this about you? Or for you?" Anderson asked, after reading the tweet out loud.

Christian said he has "no idea."

"That was definitely a surprise," the "Dr. Death" actor said. "A pleasant one."

Slater said this was the only time his 19-year-old daughter, Eliana Sophia, was "impressed with anything I've ever done."

"Oh, my god. I guess what happens when Captain America gives up the shield, the world just goes to shambles," Anderson added and Slater nodded in agreement.

The "Mr. Robot" star has two more kids, Jaden Christopher, 22, and Lena, who turns 2 in August.

Slater's new show "Dr. Death" is a true story based on Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a neurosurgeon who leaves several patients permanently disabled or dead following complex spinal surgeries.

"It's sort of like the 'Jaws' of the doctor world," Slater told Anderson. "Once you see this show, I think you'll be a little bit more cautious and do a little bit more research and raise your level of awareness of who your doctor is and what their opinion is."

Slater plays vascular surgeon Randall Kirby, alongside Alec Baldwin, who plays neurosurgeon Robert Henderson.

This is his first time playing a doctor on screen.

"I have a brother-in-law who's a vascular surgeon," he said. "I was able to go with him and actually got to scrub in and participate and see what these guys really do. It's quite amazing."

Slater said he lost his wedding ring while filming an operation scene.

"I still haven't found it," he said. "Somebody in Baltimore is walking around with a very nice wedding ring."