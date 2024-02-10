Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey have a sweet history with the Super Bowl.

The couple, who have been together since 2019, made their red carpet debut at the NFL Honors in 2020, just one day before the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at the Super Bowl.

Now, four years later, they are headed back to the NFL championship game, but this time, as fiancés.

While McCaffrey didn’t yet play for the 49ers in 2020, now he’s out to help the San Francisco team get revenge on the Chiefs at the rematch championship game set for Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Here's everything to know about Culpo and McCaffrey's relationship timeline.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo at the NFL Honors at Symphony Hall in February 2023. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

2019: From rumored couple to vacation pics

Culpo and then-Carolina Panthers running back McCaffrey were first linked in May 2019 after they followed each other on Instagram. The Heisman trophy finalist also liked one of Miss Universe 2012's posts at the time.

That summer the two appeared to be pursuing a relationship. The duo were photographed in Mexico together on vacation in July 2019. By the fall, Culpo could be spotted at Panthers games wearing a McCaffrey jersey.

Three years after they started dating, Culpo revealed the origins of their relationship in a sweet Instagram post and said her "best friends" set her up with McCaffrey.

She wrote that her "expectations were low" before the date. Before meeting McCaffrey, the model had a "no athletes" rule after her past relationships with Ryan Lochte and Tim Tebow. She told “Entertainment Tonight” in 2022 that the running back's family values contributed to her decision to break it.

“He’s just the best; I feel like he is everything that I could ever ask for,” she told the outlet. “So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn’t want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there.”

February 2020: Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo make it red carpet official

Culpo and McCaffrey made their red carpet debut on Feb. 1 at the 2020 NFL Honors, an annual award ceremony celebrating football achievement held in the lead-up to the Super Bowl.

Later that month, they shared Instagram posts for each other on Valentine’s Day. Culpo posted a close-up pic of the couple and called him her “best friend,” thanking him for “changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible.”

Meanwhile, he shared pictures of the pair having fun together and noted, “Never a dull moment with you.”

June 2020: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey celebrate his birthday

Throughout 2020, Instagram posts featuring the couple became more regular, including Culpo's post for McCaffrey's 24th birthday in June.

“Happy birthday to my best friend in the whole world,” Culpo wrote on Instagram as the couple posed next to a unicorn birthday cake. “Unicorns really do exist. I love you baby."

July 2020: Expanding the family

Shortly after celebrating McCaffrey's birthday, the couple took a big next step in their relationship. The model and NFL star expanded their family in July 2020 by adopting a toy golden doodle named Oliver Sprinkles Culpo McCaffrey — who, naturally, has his own Instagram account.

March 2021: Christian McCaffrey names a boat after Olivia Culpo

In March 2021, the family again grew a little bigger, arguably, when McCaffrey got a boat and named it "The Olivia."

"When Olivia meets the Olivia," Culpo captioned a picture of herself on the boat.

June 2021: The Culpo sisters go on vacation with their NFL boyfriends

Culpo wasn't the only member of her family to have a high-profile relationship with a football player.

Her younger sister, Sophia Culpo, dated wide receiver Braxton Berrios for two years.

In June 2021, the Culpo sisters went on a joint vacation to St. Barts with McCaffrey and Berrios.

“Welcome to baecation,” Olivia Culpo wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of the bikini-wearing ladies smooching their trunks-wearing guys.

June 2022: Christian McCaffrey and Olivia celebrate their 3rd anniversary

Having established themselves as a couple with staying power, Culpo and McCaffrey were out and about in style in 2022.

The duo headed out to the Vanity Fair Oscars party together in March. She wore a pink off-the-shoulder mini dress with ruffles and a train, while he sported a tuxedo.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2022. Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

Then in June, the couple celebrated their three-year anniversary. Culpo shared a touching Instagram post with throwback pictures of her and McCaffrey, thanking him in the caption for "restoring my faith in love."

“Three years ago, I was not looking for a relationship. When my best friends Kristen & Tyler called me and asked if I would be open to meeting their friend Christian, I was apprehensive. I worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same," she wrote.

Still, her "expectations were low," she said.

"I'm so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance. The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more," she wrote, in closing.

McCaffrey also shared a throwback carousel on Instagram and called Culpo his “best friend.”

“Thanks for making me laugh, always sticking by my side, and inspiring me every day!” he wrote.

October 2022: Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo make a big move

After several years together, the couple faced a major shift: McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in October 2022.

Culpo celebrated with a love letter to Charlotte, North Carolina, the home of the Panthers, on Instagram.

“This city stole my heart and I’ll never forget the memories and people who made the last 3+ years so special,” she wrote.

But her loyalties shifted immediately: “Niners Nation, let’s go!”

November 2022: Olivia Culpo opens up about wanting to have children

Shortly after McCaffrey was traded to the West Coast team, Culpo's reality TV show, "The Culpo Sisters" premiered on TLC. Starring Culpo as well as her sisters Sophia and Aurora, the show chronicled their family lives and social media stardom.

Per People, Culpo revealed during one episode that she and McCaffrey had talked about having children but that it wasn't in the near future.

“He is completely and totally focused on football and he should be,” she said. “He’s not ready to have kids. It’s not really an option.”

That said, she revealed she does want to have “four or five or six” children and that not having a plan was “very, very stressful" at the time.

April 2023: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey get engaged

On April 2, 2023, the couple took things to the next level.

While on an RV road trip vacation in Utah, McCaffrey asked Culpo to marry him. She shared black-and-white photos of the big moment a few days later on Instagram, with a caption that read “4.2.23," surrounded by infinity emoji.

“We tried to keep this quiet as long as possible but apparently word travels fast,” she said on her Instagram story. “I’m marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiancé.”

January 2024: The 49ers win the NFC championship and secure a spot in the Super Bowl

Culpo cheered on the 49ers throughout a successful 2023-2024 football season. The team clinched the No. 1 seed in their conference and went on to win the NFC championship on Jan. 28, defeating the Detroit Lions 34-31.

Culpo will attend the game along with her her future mother-in-law, Lisa McCaffrey, revealing that she purchased the NFL mom a suite for the game for her birthday.