Chrissy Teigen posts throwback pic of toddler John Legend — and fans say he's 'carbon copy' of kids

The little Legends are "literally identical" to the original.

Chrissy Teigen posted a trio of throwback photos on Instagram in honor of husband John Legend's 44th birthday on Dec. 28 and had fans marveling at how much their two young children are a spitting image of Legend when he was a toddler.

"Happy birthday to the best man everyone knows," Teigen wrote. "We love you too much!!!"

The three photos of Legend as a baby and a little boy show the resemblance to the couple's two children, daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.

Fans have noted how much a young John Legend looks exactly like Miles, 4, and Luna, 6, his two children with wife Chrissy Teigen. Richard Harbaugh / Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Fans of the Grammy-winning performer noted how much their children look like a young Legend, but a debate raged about which one looks the most identical to him.

"I am flipping out how he is your kids. Like a sorcerer?" actor and producer Mindy Kaling commented.

"Omg hi luna," attorney and author Meena Harris wrote.

"Wow he looks just like your son! Carbon copy!" one person commented.

"I know everyone is saying Miles but all I see in that first pic is Luna ❤️" another fan commented.

"The fact that’s not Miles in the first pic is too much for me to handle," another person wrote. "They’re literally identical."

"So Luna stole his entire face. Noted," another joked.

The family is set to add another potential Legend doppelganger, as Teigen announced in August that she is pregnant. The joyous announcement came nearly two years after the couple shared the devastating news that they had experienced a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks of a son they named Jack.