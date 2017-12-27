Chrissy Teigen live-tweets her epic, 8-hour 'flight to nowhere'

share tweet pin email

A plane traveling from Los Angeles to Tokyo had to make a U-turn over the Pacific Ocean and luckily for us, Chrissy Teigen was on board to live-tweet the whole thing.

The supermodel and social media star unleashed a hilarious tweet storm about the ordeal, which ended safely for everyone involved.

It all started four hours into her recent All Nippon Airways flight, when airline crew realized an unauthorized passenger was on board.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isnât supposed to be on this plane. Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

“A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane,” Teigen tweeted. “Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know.”

According to the airline, a passenger had mistakenly boarded the Tokyo-bound flight, forcing the pilot to turn back to LAX.

“During the flight, the cabin crew became aware that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and notified the pilot,” All Nippon Airways said in a statement. “As part of the airline’s security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked.”

NBC News The flight made a U-turn over the Pacific Ocean and flew back to LAX.

Teigen, who had been en route to Tokyo for a vacation with her husband, singer John Legend, wasn’t too pleased.

“Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake?” she tweeted. “Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions.”

Why did we all get punished for this one personâs mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

She did have some sympathy for the mystery passenger who accidentally boarded the wrong plane.

“This person is so lucky that we will all have to deplane," she wrote. "Imagine having to walk off alone. The shame!"

This person is so lucky that we will all have to deplane. Imagine having to walk off alone. The shame! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

How did a passenger manage to get through the gate without the correct boarding pass? The airline has not explained exactly how the mishap occurred, but at the time, Teigen heard reports that the passenger had boarded with a United Airways ticket.

“They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA,” she tweeted. “So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere.”

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

ANA boarding pass machines pic.twitter.com/nmuqxZLIVG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

After their eight-hour “flight to nowhere,” Teigen and Legend spent some time in an LAX airport lounge.

"I’m in a room with water and a tv! The government is using real housewives to keep me quiet !!!!!!" she joked.

I have been moved to a room with Bravo. Clearly the authorities are trying to keep me quiet so I donât BLOW THE LID OFF THIS âSITCHâ pic.twitter.com/ohhpCmjviG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

We live here now. This is our new life pic.twitter.com/ero7e5kFOm — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Eventually, they were able to board another flight to Toyko. This time, Teigen had just one request.

“Taking off!!!” she tweeted. “Please don’t be the same menu please don’t be the same menu.”