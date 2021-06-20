Over the weekend, it was announced that Chrissy Teigen will be stepping away from her cleaning supplies company, Safely, that she launched with Kris Jenner.

"Chrissy will be stepping away from Safely to take much needed time to focus on herself and be with her family," a statement said on the company's Instagram. "We fully support her decision and are so thankful for her contributions."

The statement continued, "The brand will continue to move forward and focus on our important mission of bringing high quality, hard-working cleaning products to all American households."

In March, Teigen launched the "plant-powered" cleaning product brand with Good American co-founder Emma Gred and Jenner.

The announcement of Teigen's pared back involvement comes amid numerous scandals and allegations against the "Cravings" author.

Most recently, fashion designer Michael Costello said he's still "traumatized, depressed and has thoughts of suicide" seven years after alleged online interactions with Teigen that he said had a negative effect on his career.

"So many nights I stayed awake, wanting to kill myself," he wrote, in part. "I didn't see the point of living. There was no way I can ever escape from being the target of the powerful elites in Hollywood, who actually do have powers to close doors with a single text."

On Friday, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, adamantly refuted these claims, saying that Costello fabricated screenshots of the alleged bullying.

"Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them," Legend tweeted on Friday. "This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened."

Chrissy Teigen on TODAY on May 2, 2019. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Earlier in the week, Teigen issued a lengthy apology on Medium for other past tweets that recently resurfaced. "I was a troll, full stop," she wrote. "And I am so sorry."

The reaction in the comments section of the Safely announcement was mixed, with some voicing their support for Teigen while others expressed their agreement with the decision.

"You mean you fired her," one person wrote.

Another person commented, "Sending love and support to Chrissy and her family. No one is perfect, let’s stop expecting others to be."