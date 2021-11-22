Chrissy Teigen shows off new eyebrows after transplant surgery

Chrissy Teigen won't be needing eyebrow makeup anytime soon.

Teigen recently underwent transplant surgery to make her brows look fuller, and she showed off the results over the weekend.

Teigen's plastic surgeon, Dr. Jason Diamond, shared one of the photos from her Instagram stories on his own account.

"I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head!!!" Teigen, 35, wrote on her photo.

In his post, Diamond explained that eyebrows "play a huge part of the facial aesthetic."

"They frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes, or they can be the annoying part of your morning you have to spend ten minutes filling in," he wrote in the caption.

The plastic surgeon went on to describe why his patients often turn to him to help revive their brows.

"I know too many people, entire generations, who either overplucked brows as part of the trend or are simply experiencing eyebrow thinning with time. #EyebrowTransplantation is a procedure where we mutually agree on shape, density, etc., and skill takes it from there," he wrote.

It's been a busy couple of weeks for Teigen, who recently visited TODAY to talk about her new cookbook, "Cravings: All Together."

She also marked 100 days of sobriety, telling Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the fourth hour of TODAY that she had not gone more than a day or two without drinking since her early 20s and it had become a problem.

"I've been struggling with it honestly, for the past couple of years when I knew it was kind of an issue," she said. "Just even, like, doing interviews and things like I would think I needed a glass of wine, and then it just started to get embarrassing like at award shows and things and everyone memes it and thinks it's funny and cute that you fell asleep or something."

The mother of two also opened up to Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager about how she's doing after her baby son, Jack, died last year. She said she's found comfort in talking with her children about the loss.

“Talking to the kids about it is really magical because my mother obviously lives with us and she brings in that old-school Thai sensibility of, 'They're always around us. They're in the air. They're in the sky.' We have his ashes next to my bed, and my kids — we joke about it, but when we go on vacation and things, they’re like, ‘Don't forget Jack,’” she said. “And we'll pack him up and we bring him and one day, we'll release him.”

