'I'm getting my boobs out': Chrissy Teigen talks breast implant removal surgery

Mom of two and social media maven Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to explain recent references she's made to an upcoming surgery.

After the 34-year-old drew attention from fans for posting a Twitter video of herself undergoing pre-operative COVID-19 testing, she announced the reason behind the test: an upcoming breast implant removal surgery.

Chrissy Teigen at the 2020 Grammys in Los Angeles.

"A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here," Teigen posted to Instagram, along with a topless modeling photo of herself with sections of her breasts covered in heart emoji. "I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!"

Teigen spoke candidly about her implants in a cover interview for Glamour UK earlier this year, saying she had implant surgery when she was 20 years old in order to have "perky" breasts in her swimsuit modeling photos.

"Then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate, and now I am screwed,” the mom of Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, said in the interview. "I think you’re supposed to replace (implants) every 10 years, but when you have kids you think about (the risks) of surgery ... I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.’”

In the Twitter video Teigen shared of her coronavirus testing, the model-turned-cookbook-author and television personality giggles while a medical professional swabs her nasal cavities to test for COVID-19.

Teigen maintained the same cheerful spirit in her Instagram post, telling fans, "No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."