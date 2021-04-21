Chrissy Teigen says Meghan Markle reached out to her after her pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen says Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made a point to contact her after the supermodel and cookbook author suffered a pregnancy loss last year.

“She's been so kind to me ever since we connected,” Teigen told Andy Cohen of the former Meghan Markle during Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live” after show. “She had written me about baby Jack and loss, but, yeah, she is really wonderful and so kind and just as kind as everyone says she is.”

Teigen has been outspoken about her loss and opened up in an essay about what it was like to lose her son, whom she and husband John Legend named Jack.

“After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either,” she wrote in a post on Medium last October.

Meghan can sympathize with Teigen. The duchess, who shares son Archie, 1, with husband Prince Harry and is currently pregnant with their second child, had suffered a miscarriage herself last year.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” she wrote in a New York Times op-ed last November.

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

Teigen, 35, also told Cohen that Meghan is getting a raw deal with how she’s portrayed in the media.

“That's why you look at everything and you're like, ‘My god, what is absolutely wrong with people where they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?’ — when it's just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are,” she said. “She’s a really wonderful person.”

Teigen then shared that she spoke with the duchess after her bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Harry.

“I think when I ended up watching it, it was like ‘Holy s---, this is big,’” she said. “But, also, I waited a long time to watch it and so I'd already heard so much about it by the time that I got to it. But, yeah, it is, very eye opening.”

Cohen also asked if Meghan gave Teigen any “extra tea” when they spoke, implying that maybe Teigen got some inside intel that didn’t make it to the Winfrey interview.

“No. I think she's been very honest. She’s been very open about what she’s been open with and I think, honestly, her truth has been her truth since the very beginning,” she said.