/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Chrissy Teigen's biggest fan found the perfect way to mark her 33rd birthday — with an indelible reminder of the model, host and cookbook author herself.

The star's father, Ron Teigen Sr., just got a tattoo of her face right on his arm.

On Monday, she shared a photo of the sweet gesture with her fans and followers on Instagram.

"MY DAD GOT A TATTOO OF ME FOR MY BIRTHDAY," she captioned the shot, adding a trio of heart emoji.

In the photo, her father can be seen standing next to legendary Hollywood tattoo artist Mark Mahoney at the Shamrock Social Club, showing off his freshly inked tribute to her.

Her caps-lock enthusiasm speaks for itself, but she wasn't the only famous face excited to see it. Teigen's celebrity pals shared their own reeling reactions in the comments.

Katie Couric went with the classic "Oh. My. God." response, while Kim Kardashian streamlined that message to "OMG."

"Literally cannot believe," Mindy Kaling wrote.

"Now that's a good dad," January Jones noted. "My dad says he can't even say I'm the favorite even though I'm pretty sure I am. Or was at some point."

Brooklyn Decker dubbed it "the most generous present a man could ever give. HIS BODY."

And Gwen Stefani simply wrote, "That's crazy," to which Teigen responded with a deadpan, "I have died."

The "Lip Sync Battle" host will get plenty of opportunities to come face-to-face with herself via dad's arm. As she told reporters in January, he lives just 10 minutes away from her family's Beverly Hills home and visits every day.