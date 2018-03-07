Chrissy Teigen's beloved dog Puddy passes away: 'My heart aches'

share tweet pin email

Chrissy Teigen is mourning the loss of Puddy, the beloved bulldog she and her husband, John Legend, brought into their lives when they first began dating a decade ago.

The Sports Illustrated model and "Lip Sync Battle" host took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to the special pooch who was there to experience all of the couple's major milestones with them.

"Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens. John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing. 10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel," wrote Teigen, 32.

Puddy helped the couple celebrate the birth of their first child, daughter Luna, who turns 2 in April, and saw Teigen become pregnant with her second child last year. He also helped welcome several more four-legged family members into the fold.

"He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything. Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there," wrote Teigen who also shared a video of Puddy licking baby Luna's feet.

In November, Teigen tweeted that her "first-born baby" had been rushed to an emergency vet to be treated for heart failure. There he was diagnosed with a tumor on his heart.

On Wednesday, Teigen said Puddy's passing made her feel as if she'd lost a piece of herself.

"It’s true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours," she wrote. "I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything."