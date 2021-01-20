Chrissy Teigen responds to critic blasting her for attending inauguration

Chrissy Teigen has responded to critics who have taken issue with her decision to attend Wednesday’s presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.

After the supermodel posted a tweet Tuesday saying she and son Miles were “happy packing for inauguration,” someone angrily replied to her.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

this is not my fault but I’m sorry you’re frustrated. I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot https://t.co/bgvtjMu5IC — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

“Hey Chrissy DC residents aren’t very ‘happy’ right now and can’t even ‘happy pack’ their cars to drive to the grocery store because of the military state the city is in but yeah LOL come on down especially in a pandemic,” the person wrote.

Teigen responded: “This is not my fault but I’m sorry you’re frustrated. I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot.”

Teigen’s husband, John Legend, will also be in the nation’s capital to perform on "Celebrating America," a 90-minute television special hosted by Tom Hanks airing in primetime on Inauguration Day. Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters are among the other acts scheduled to perform.

Teigen, who is known for being active on social media, continued to shoot down her critic.

Later, the star also shared several photos of herself in Washington.

I lie to mom so much about sites that she doesn’t believe we’re at the Washington monument lol pic.twitter.com/q8yY7kuHtL — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

"I lie to mom so much about sites that she doesn’t believe we’re at the Washington monument lol," she captioned a video of her outside of the structure.

Teigen also shared another video of her by the National Mall with the monument behind her.

"This is amazing," a masked Teigen says in the clip.

lmao we got lost on the way to soundcheck but I just got to meet these fucking actual heroes pic.twitter.com/yaKcXUezpx — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

In another post, she is seen standing with her husband and several National Guard members. "We got lost on the way to soundcheck but I just got to meet these f------ actual heroes," she wrote.

John! I’m going to cry pic.twitter.com/3Lycc3FoJR — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

She shared another clip of what appears to be a military band.

"John! I’m going to cry," she wrote.

Did Teigen give away too much about what will happen Wednesday?

LMAO apparently that was all supposed to be a secret and i got scolded so act surprised tomorrow I’m crying — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

"LMAO apparently that was all supposed to be a secret and i got scolded so act surprised tomorrow I’m crying," she wrote.