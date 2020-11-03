Chrissy Teigen makes 1st public appearance since pregnancy loss

After recently posting several emotional social media messages, Chrissy Teigen has made her first public appearance since she and husband John Legend shared their tragic pregnancy loss at the end of September.

Legend, 41, joined Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris at a drive-in campaign rally Monday in Philadelphia. He took the stage to perform "Wake Up Everybody" by Philadelphia group Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes.

After he finished the number, Legend took a moment to speak directly to the audience and thank them for coming out on such a cold night.

"I want to send a shoutout — actually, can you come onstage, baby?" he asked. "I want you guys to see, my wife is here. My daughter, Luna, is here. My son, Miles, is here. We're teaching our young people early to participate in their democracy."

John Legend onstage alongside wife Chrissy Teigen and family ahead of remarks by Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Philadelphia. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Teigen, wearing a white jacket and flowing skirt, gave her husband a kiss before saying hello to the audience.

"Hi," she said. "Hi, everyone."

Meanwhile, Luna wore a glittery pink jacket and an adorable, oversized white bow. Miles looked extra cozy in a fur-lined coat and shearling boots.

Teigen greets the audience ahead of Legend's second performance. Mark Makela / Getty Images

"I want to do a special song that I dedicated to my wife a little while ago," Legend said, as Luna stood behind him and Teigen stood at his side. "I wrote this song as a tribute to our relationship and the fact that love can get us through all kinds of tough times. We know that the whole nation is going through tough times right now. ... This song is called 'Never Break.'"

The family left the stage as Legend began the emotional performance.

Teigen, Miles, and Luna stand offstage during Legend's performance. Mark Makela / Getty Images

Teigen opened up about her decision to support Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in late September, telling Marie Claire she and her husband "are proud to stand behind Biden."

"I also look at a presidential candidate as someone I want my kids to be able to look up to," the model and author added.

The 34-year-old has largely been out of the public eye since announcing her pregnancy loss on Sept 30. Legend made a public appearance at the Billboard Music Awards last month and performed "Never Break" as a tribute to Teigen. That same week, Teigen posted on social media that she and her family "are quiet but we are okay."

Last week, she shared more details about the tragic situation, explaining in a personal essay that her pregnancy complications were caused by a partial placenta abruption.