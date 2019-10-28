A new magazine cover has Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s fans seeing double thanks to their adorable kids.

The proud parents posed alongside their mini-me children — daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 1 — for the December issue of Vanity Fair.

The whole family appears in the December issue of Vanity Fair. Mark Seliger/Vanity Fair

For the cover photo, the model and her musician hubby cuddled close to each other as they held on to their little look-alikes.

But inside the magazine’s pages, they showed different glimpses of family life and opened up about how it all started — long before Luna and Miles came along.

Like father, like son. Mark Seliger/Vanity Fair

Teigen and Legend met more than 12 years ago on the set of his racy music video for the song “Stereo.” She’d been hired to dance alongside the singer, dressed in nothing but lingerie.

They started dating that same night, but the reports of their relationship that soon circulated didn’t match the reality of it.

Chrissy Teigen, 33, and John Legend, 40, frolic with their kids in Vanity Fair. Mark Seliger/Vanity Fair

“He was kind of known at the time for either being in the closet or a modelizer,” Teigen told Vanity Fair. “I used to go on the websites, and it was always either how I was his beard, or how he paid his past serious girlfriends, or how he was with some new model. Oh my god, I would read everything.”

But she wasn’t helping him hide anything and he didn’t move on to some other model. The simple truth was they really fell for each other.

“It got serious pretty quickly,” Legend said. “She just entertained the hell out of me, texting me. What people respond to in her tweets today was the same energy in those texts. I didn’t know that I wanted someone funny until I was actually with someone funny.”

They offered the magazine a look at their family fun time. Mark Seliger/Vanity Fair

Of course, these days — after tying the knot in 2013 and having two kids together — no one doubts their love anymore, though Teigen fears many have had enough of it, thanks to the couple’s always-affectionate ways.

“There are some famous couples I look at and I’m like, ‘Ugh, we get it. Stop trying so hard, you’re so lame,’” she said. “I think people definitely think that about us but … that’s because I think of everything.”

Legend also told the magazine he's his wife's No. 1 supporter.

“I’m her biggest cheerleader,” Legend said.

Read more about their life together when the December issue of Vanity Fair hits newsstands Nov. 5.