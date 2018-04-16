share tweet pin email

Everyone loves "Sesame Street" and one of Hollywood’s favorite tots is no exception!

So when it came time to celebrate their little one's second birthday, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen went all out with an over-the-top "Sesame Street" celebration on Saturday.

Luna Simone rang in her second birthday next to life-size cutouts of Elmo and Cookie Monster, looking both happy and perhaps a bit overwhelmed with what have been a poppin' "Sesame Street" bash.

Meanwhile, Teigen shared an incredible shot of the cake: a three-tiered giant cake resembling Elmo, Big Bird, and, of course, Cookie Monster, surrounded by even more "Sesame Street" swag.

Talk about party goals!

Pampers, a company that Teigen partners with, made a donation to a llama rescue center in honor of the little one's birthday, according to a post by Teigen, adding another reason to celebrate.

Luna is expected to get an even more incredible gift this summer: a little brother. Teigen, 32, is expecting her second child, a boy, with Legend. We can't wait to see how their family grows!