Chrissy Teigen ‘spiraled’ after ‘insane’ DNA test revelation

Chrissy Teigen spent an “insane 24 hours” believing she had a long-lost identical twin.

The supermodel, 37, shared the funny story of the DNA test mishap that made her seriously believe she had a secret sibling.

Teigen explained in an Instagram video that she had carried out a 23andMe at-home genetic testing kit. The results came back with one shocking match.

“I paid for some of the upgrades and the first thing that came up, after I found out that I was part Neanderthal, was this — I have an identical twin,” the mom of three said.

Her test results definitely clear on her 23andMe account page, which showed a mystery sibling with “100 percent DNA shared.”

The 23andMe test results seemed to show that Teigen had an identical twin. @chrissyteigen via Instagram

At this point, Teigen said she began frantically reaching out to family members to find out whether she did, in fact, have a long-lost sister.

“Honestly, at this point, I’m spiraling,” she said. “I call my dad and I literally say, ‘Dad, hey, did you see me come out of Mom’s vagina and were there two of me?’ He starts laughing and saying, ‘No, I was there. There were not two of you.’ And I was like, ‘Are you sure you were there?’”

The prospect of having a long-lost twin sent Teigen into an emotional tailspin.

“At this point, I’m making excuses for my whole life,” she said. “This is why I’m so codependent, because my twin was ripped away from me. I’ve always felt something missing, and this is why I have addiction issues.”

Then Teigen called her sister, Tina Teigen, to check whether she knew anything about a long-lost sibling.

“My sister was like, ‘Chrissy, no,’” the supermodel recalled.

Her sister, ultimately, helped solve the mystery. Tina Teigen reminded Chrissy Teigen that she had taken a DNA test as part of a planned appearance on the PBS documentary series, "Finding Your Roots."

Teigen had taken that earlier test using an alias to protect her privacy. When she took the test again, she matched with her old results.

“My identical twin was myself,” Teigen said. “I was matching myself.”

Teigen honored her imaginary, long-lost "sister, aunt & friend" with a hand-drawn tombstone. @chrissyteigen via Instagram

She finished her video with a drawing of a tombstone for the very short-lived “Sissy Teigen” (June 4 — June 4, 2023).

The wild twists and turns of Teigen’s story drew plenty of comments on Instagram, including from the official Instagram account of 23andMe, which commented, “Glad that was cleared up 😅.”

“I’m dead,” stylist Rachel Zoe chimed in.

Former TODAY co-anchor Katie Couric also weighed in, writing, “Good lord this should be a scripted show.”