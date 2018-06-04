share tweet pin email

Backstreet Boys fans can thank Chrissy Teigen for solving a musical mystery that's puzzled them for nearly 20 years.

The supermodel and mom of two recently took to Twitter to wonder about the lyrics of the group's 1999 hit "I Want It That Way" — and got an explanation from the Backstreet Boys themselves!

âI never wanna hear you say, âI want it that wayâ cause i want it that wayâ. He doesnât wanna hear it because he is the one that wants it that way? He wants to be the one to say it? Also what is âitâ? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 1, 2018

"'I never wanna hear you say, 'I want it that way’ cause I want it that way,'" a confused Teigen tweeted, quoting the song's lyrics. "He doesn’t wanna hear it because he is the one that wants it that way? He wants to be the one to say it? Also what is 'it'?"

It seems they both want it the same way but are fighting over who gets to say they want it that way https://t.co/kd94CBVjlP — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 1, 2018

Fans chimed in with their own interpretations. Some guessed the "it" was sex; others believed it was love. One joked that "it" simply referred to the TV remote.

Donât wanna hear you say that you want heartaches and mistakes... or to be 2 worlds apart. We donât want you to want âitâ that way - thatâs the way we want it... for you to not want it that way. pic.twitter.com/z7YWFhH8t1 — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) June 2, 2018

But a few hours later, the Backstreet Boys' official Twitter page tweeted at Teigen to clear things up once and for all.

"'Don’t wanna hear you say that you want heartaches and mistakes ... or to be 2 worlds apart.' We don’t want you to want 'it' that way — that’s the way we want it ... for you to not want it that way," the Boys explained.

What kind of voodoo magic does she have that she got the answer?! — Rose (@ForeverRebel) June 2, 2018

In other words, the young romantic in the song doesn't want to hear his beloved wishing for heartache or mistakes or distance between them.

Incredulous fans were besides themselves that Teigen helped solve the decades-old mystery in just a few hours. Some even suggested she should be honored for her efforts.

"Dear Chrissy, fans and media have been asking for years but YOU ... you have gotten it out of them," one tweeted. "You should win a Nobel Peace Prize for this (or something like that)."

Another marveled, "What kind of voodoo magic does she have that she got the answer?!"

As for us, we're with the grateful music lover who gushed, "Chrissy, you're the boss, girl."