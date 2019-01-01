Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Joe Dziemianowicz

Here's a resolution Chrissy Teigen didn't expect to be making: No more umbrella face-plants.

While emceeing NBC's live New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, the popular model and mom got 2019 off to an inauspicious — and pretty hilarious — start seconds after the ball drop.

As co-host Carson Daly toasted the moment with champagne, Teigen went to hug fellow host Leslie Jones, but instead smacked face-first into the “Saturday Night Live” cast member’s umbrella.

Yes, it was awkward. And yes, it was captured on camera for all to see.

And the moment quickly went viral, as viewers expressed concern for Teigen.

But the resilient mom of two took it in stride and took to social media to let fans know they didn't have to worry. “I’m okay!” she tweeted.

Later, on New Year's Day, Jones tweeted regrets about the blunder.

Still, there's a silver lining to the mishap: Teigen's 2019 has nowhere to go but up.