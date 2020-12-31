Chrissy Teigen explains what inspired her sobriety

It’s been a challenging year for everyone and a particularly heartbreaking one for Chrissy Teigen, who, three months ago, suffered pregnancy complications that resulted in the loss of the child she and husband John Legend were expecting, a son named Jack.

But just before saying goodbye to 2020, the cookbook author, model and mom has found something to celebrate amid the troubling times — her sobriety.

Now she’s sharing what put her on the path to success in the hopes that it could help others, too.

Teigen first revealed her accomplishment Tuesday, after posting a clip of herself enjoying a song and dance-filled morning moment on Instagram. One fan responded to the joyful scene by writing, “I need whatever drugs you’re on!!”

That’s when the 35-year-old replied, “4 weeks sober.”

After receiving so many messages of support to that good news, on Wednesday, Teigen followed it up with some recommended reading in her Instagram story.

This book inspired Chrissy Teigen's sobriety. Chrissy Teigen / Instagram

“One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” she captioned a photo in which she held a copy of Holly Whitaker’s new book, “Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol.” “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s--- by 6, not being able to sleep. I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read.”

Receiving the book on her birthday means that it came just days after she tweeted about being in “a grief depression hole” and “a very dark bubble” following her pregnancy loss and that it helped put her on a healing path at that crucial moment.

This isn’t the first time Teigen has opened up about a battle with alcohol. In 2017, one year after giving birth to her first child, daughter Luna, she spoke candidly about her decision to back away from booze.

"I was, point blank, just drinking too much," she revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan. "I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible."

She added, "I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober. But now I get it. ... I have to fix myself."