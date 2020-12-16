Chrissy Teigen hilariously chronicles making a last-minute dinner for Blake and Gwen

Chrissy Teigen is the hostess with the mostest, even if she didn’t plan on it.

On Tuesday night, the supermodel, 35, went on her Instagram story to jokingly lament how husband John Legend insisted she cook dinner for him, Gwen Stefani and Stefani's fiancé, Blake Shelton, after they wrapped up “The Voice” finale.

“OK, it’s the finale of ‘The Voice.’ I can’t even watch it. John’s filming it right now, and it’s not even on,” she said, before bursting into laughter.

“So, we’re hosting a dinner ‘cause John wanted, John’s like, ‘Yeah, you guys, just make dinner.’ John’s like, ‘Just make dinner for Gwen and Blake,’" she said.

Teigen's mom hard at work whipping up a delicious meal. chrissyteigen/Instagram

"And then we’re like, ‘It’s kind of a big deal to make dinner for Gwen and Blake. It’s a big deal.' So, now we have just an entire fire pit going,” she continued, while a few people, including Teigen's mother, helped get the fire started in the background.

Another clip shows the cookbook author's mom preparing the food, as well as a photo of the matriarch sitting over the finished product — a meal that looks fit for a king!

Teigen's mother shows off the results of her hard work. chrissyteigen/Instagram

Wrap parties may very well be Teigen’s thing.

Last year, Legend pulled the same stunt, inspiring Teigen to tweet about his laissez-faire approach to having people over.

“I didn’t know tonight was the voice finale," she wrote. "John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really f------ mad because I didn’t make a f------ FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the f--- does this? U don’t win the voice then eat short ribs.”

"It sounds dumb yes but this is VERY john," she continued in another tweet. "I am always in charge of doing the fun, extra s--- and he has no idea how much I plan normally and he’s like 'no it’s fine they just wanna have dinner' but it’s literally the finale of their show??? And I have no ice cream truck."

"if u think this is stupid go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house," she concluded.