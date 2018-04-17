Chrissy Metz warns of 'heartbreaking' flash-forward plotline on 'This Is Us'

share tweet pin email

Last month's season finale of "This Is Us" featured poignant flashbacks, an emotion-packed present and even a glimpse at what might have been.

But the part of the episode that's left viewers most eager for the show's return came in the form of a brief flash-forward in the final moments that hinted at something ominous to come.

And according to star Chrissy Metz, fans should take that hint to heart.

Maarten de Boer/NBC "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz teases what's to come in season three of the tearjerker drama.

The cliffhanger scene involved a major leap in the time-hopping plot, all the way to a future in which a graying Randall and a grown-up Tess sit together to discuss a prospect both seem to dread.

"It's time to go see her," he said, to which Tess responded, "I'm not ready."

He echoed that sentiment without saying more, but left viewers with plenty to say, such as, "who?" and "no, really, who?!"

NBC / Ron Batzdorff/NBC Sterling K. Brown as Randall and Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth on "This Is Us."

Is Deja in danger? Has something happened to Rebecca? Kate? Is Beth OK?

While Metz and her co-stars are staying tightlipped about that and other plot points for the most part, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she did offer a little information that is anything but reassuring to those worried about the leading ladies in Randall's life.

"It’s something you’d … nobody … it’s not good," she said, attempting not to reveal too much. "It’s … no. It’s actually very heartbreaking."

In other words, expect to keep the tissues handy again next season.

And maybe keep your fingers crossed for Beth. It seems, out of all the women that the scene could be about, she's the most likely one and the one most at risk.

After all, the last time viewers saw that same flash of future-Randall, during the ill-fated Super Bowl episode, Beth was nowhere to be seen — and neither was his wedding ring.