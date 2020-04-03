Chrissy Metz shares new song with deeply personal message, 'Talking to God'

Chrissy Metz just released a new song with a deeply personal message called "Talking to God."

The "This Is Us" star shows off her gorgeous singing voice in the country-tinged tune, which is the first from her upcoming debut album.

Metz, 39, explained the meaning behind the emotional song in a statement.

“‘Talking To God’ is a song about those moments when we ask the questions we desperately want the answers to,” she shared. “Whether it’s a lost love or why our own lives look much different than the way we had hoped they would. It’s about those personal prayers and conversations we have while listening and learning to surrender and trust in the bigger picture.”

Metz croons in the song's catchy chorus, "I was talking to God last night/ About why things happen the way they do/Yeah and he shed a little light/ On why I’m going through what I’m going through/ Everything under the sun/ Why some get it all/ And some people fall out of love/ I was talking to God last night/ and your name came up."

The actress and singer also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the album's photo shoot that shows her getting her hair and makeup done before posing for a series of glamorous pics.

Metz announced the release of "Talking to God" Friday on Instagram, gushing, "It's here and it’s surreal."

"From the moment I heard the first verse, I felt so compelled to tell this story. I've lived it and I think we all have ... I hope you guys love it!," she wrote, adding a special "shout out" to the song's writers Nicolette Hayford, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Ashley McBryde and Aaron Raitiere.

