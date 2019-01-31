Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 31, 2019, 6:57 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Looks like Chrissy Metz and her composer boyfriend Hal Rosenfeld are making beautiful music together!

The "This Is Us" star, 38, shared an adorable beachside photo of the pair on Wednesday and used the caption to send a sweet message to her beau.

"You’ll never know dear how much I miss you," Metz wrote next to the cute pic, which finds the couple beaming happily. She also included a tiny pink heart to show just how much she cares for her special guy.

People confirmed Metz and Rosenfeld were an item back in November after they were spotted together at W Hollywood’s The Living Room for Jazz Night.

Chrissy Metz and her musician boyfriend, Hal Rosenfeld, walk the red carpet at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6. FilmMagic

Earlier this month, the couple walked the red carpet together at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, where Metz was one of the night's presenters.

Rosenfeld was also on hand to help the actress celebrate her 38th birthday in late September in Palm Springs. Metz shared pics from the festivities, including one that found her cozying up to the percussionist.

"Reminiscing about one special birthday weekend with a few special people at such a special place," she captioned it.

Metz is hardly the only one gushing. In honor of Thanksgiving last year, Rosenfeld took to Instagram to share a pair of sweet pics with his lady, and raved about her in the caption.

"Today and everyday, I’m thankful for a year of great friends, family, work, and life. I’m also thankful to have such an amazing, beautiful, inspiring, loving, and supportive woman in my life," he wrote.

Swoon! Here's hoping we see more of these two soon!