Chrissy Metz isn't one to give details about her love life — unless she's clapping back at an erroneous news report.

That's just what the "This is Us" star did on Tuesday when she took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of an article saying she and boyfriend Hal Roseneld had called it quits.

"For the record, we actually broke up almost two years ago... can't believe everything you read," Metz, 39, wrote across the image. She added the hashtag #LateToTheParty."

"This is Us" star Chrissy Metz confirmed that she and music composer Hal Rosenfeld split up "almost two years ago." chrissymetz/Instagram

People confirmed that Metz and Rosenfeld, a music composer, were dating back in November 2018 after they were spotted together at W Hollywood’s the Living Room for Jazz Night. But since then, Metz has kept details of the relationship private.

The former couple were photographed together at the Hollywood premiere of Disney's "Mulan" in March 2020. Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic

The pair seemed to be still going strong in January 2019 when the actor and singer shared a cozy beachside photo of them on Instagram. "You’ll never know dear how much I miss you," she wrote in the caption.

The same month, they walked the red carpet together at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, where Metz was one of the night's presenters.

Just a few months before, Rosenfeld celebrated Thanksgiving in 2018 by sharing two sweet pics of himself and Metz, while raving about her in the caption. "Today and everyday, I’m thankful for a year of great friends, family, work, and life. I’m also thankful to have such an amazing, beautiful, inspiring, loving, and supportive woman in my life," he gushed.

The former couple have apparently stayed on friendly terms despite their romance ending. The two were all smiles when they posed together at the Hollywood premiere of Disney's "Mulan" in March 2020.