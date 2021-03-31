Chrissy Metz says playing Kate on 'This Is Us' helped her be more vulnerable

Chrissy Metz is opening up about how much songwriting is like therapy.

The 40-year-old "This Is Us" star told Garden & Gun magazine that writing the music for her upcoming five-song EP has been an emotional experience.

"I think through playing Kate on 'This Is Us,' exposing myself in that way, I realized the more vulnerable we are, the more people will relate to us," Metz shared in a new interview. Jordan Strauss / AP

"I have been writing songs for the past two and a half years. About everything I’ve experienced in the last 15 years pursuing my dreams, moving across the country. I write from a place of authenticity. And then it becomes a therapy session. I’m like, 'Oh, I thought I was over that,'" she said, laughing.

In one of Metz's songs, "Feel Good," she sings, "I got this new thing, don’t do anything I don’t wanna do."

Opening up about the lyric, Metz explained that as she's gotten older, she's found the confidence to live her life on her own terms. "I have always lived my life for everybody else, in the shadows of everybody else. Either I was too afraid or feeling insecure or not worthy of the process, and I just have come to a point where I’m like, my life is my own," she said.

The "This is Us" star stole the spotlight when she sang live at the Oscars in February 2020. Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images

Though she's basking in hard-won confidence, Metz also expressed how grateful she is that singing and acting allow her to feel "vulnerable." That vulnerability, she believes, is the key to connecting with other people.

"I think through playing Kate on 'This Is Us,' exposing myself in that way, I realized the more vulnerable we are, the more people will relate to us," she shared. "It’s not about having to be fill-in-the-blank of whomever you aspire to be. I don’t have to compare myself to anybody else.

The Emmy and Golden Globe nominee first began making her own music when she was in middle school. But she was reluctant to share her talent.

"All the cool kids were in band and my mom could not afford an instrument, so I went into choir. And from that moment, I was making little tapes in my bedroom on my boom box. I was too afraid to share them. I was afraid of my own shadow," she explained.

Fast forward a few decades, and Metz now has now sung live at the Oscars and the Grand Ol' Opry — two career highlights she's still celebrating.

"Lord have mercy. When I sang at the Oscars, I just said, 'Chrissy, you’re really gonna take a moment and you’re really gonna experience this."