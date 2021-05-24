Chrissy Metz reveals 'This Is Us' cast has already shot 'a lot' for series finale

“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz is getting ready to put the Pearsons in the rearview mirror.

NBC announced earlier this month that the hit show, known for making fans cry with its moving storylines, will end after its upcoming sixth season.

Metz says they’ve already begun the process of filming the finale episode.

Metz helped make "This Is Us" one of the most buzzworthy shows on TV in recent years. NBC

“We banked a lot of footage actually throughout the seasons, but, yes, we definitely have shot a lot from the series finale,” she said Monday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, echoing comments show creator Dan Fogelman made back in 2018.

"I've actually already shot pieces of the final scene in the series," he said at the time during a panel discussion in Los Angeles.

Before they get to the series finale, though, viewers will get to enjoy the season finale of “This Is Us,” which airs Tuesday. Metz promised fans won't be disappointed.

“It’s going to be an incredible finale, unlike anybody has ever seen before,” she said.

With the end of the series in sight, is Metz looking forward to new possibilities or is she crushed that she’s leaving behind the show that made her a star?

“I want to say both. This show, as everybody knows, completely changed my life, not only as a woman, as a human, as an actress, just my life,” she said. “And, so it’s going to be really sad to see it go, but, as we say, we want to go out with a bang and not a thud.”

Metz says she has a film project in the works and plans to continue focusing on her music, as well. She has a new single out called “Girl Go.”

“I hope there’s still plenty of opportunities, but I’m very, very sad to close the book on a really incredible, important chapter of my life,” she said.

Metz’s personal life is also flying high. Last October, she went public with boyfriend Bradley Collins, but she’s quick to shoot down the repeated talk they were getting married after she posted an Instagram photo with a ring that many fans thought was an engagement ring.

“A lot of people thought we got engaged. We did not. That was just a weird band in a weird picture,” she said referring to the ring she wore in the Instagram post.

She said they’re going strong and really bonded while being together during the pandemic.

“it’s sort of the first grown-up relationship I feel like I’ve ever had where it’s just so fun, but easy. And you know when you want to spend time with someone just because you love them as a human being? And then there’s all those other wonderful cherries on top. I’m so grateful and everyday just so happy to have found him.”