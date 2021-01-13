Chrissy Metz responds to rumors that she's wearing an engagement ring

Chrissy Metz is clearing the air about those engagement rumors.

While chatting Tuesday on SiriusXM’s "The Covino & Rich Show," the 40-year-old "This is Us" star explained that boyfriend Bradley Collins gave her the new ring on her left hand, but it's not an engagement ring.

"So let's be very clear. Let me — can I show you guys the ring? This is the ring," Metz said when hosts Steve Cavino and Rich Davis mentioned the buzz about the ring.

"So Bradley bought it for me — I'm so glad that you're clearing this up. Thank you," she continued, joking. "So we went crystal shopping for a friend and I also love crystals as well, but I was like, wait, this is a ring that he bought me for Christmas. But if you guys can see it, it's a honeycomb. I'm obsessed with bees. I love bees."

Metz held up the chunky gold ring again, showing off its hexagonal design.

"I'm like, who thought that this was an engagement ring, first of all?! And like, what?! So it's just so funny that they run with it," she said.

The singer and actor said she couldn't believing her ring made headlines given all the news currently happening in the U.S.

"And I'm like, it's definitely not a slow day in the news. Let's talk about some real stuff. OK? About like what's going on in our country, as opposed to a ring that I might be wearing. I'm like, 'Y'all, goodness!'" she said. "Anyway, thanks for clearing it up. It's a honeycomb ring and I love it very much, but it's not an engagement ring."

Metz went Instagram official with Collins in October, calling him a "dreamboat" in the caption of their first pic together.

Earlier this month, Metz opened up about the decidedly unglamorous way the couple met.

"On Bumble, let’s be honest," she said during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

"I don’t endorse the company. However, it does work," she joked about the popular dating app before a pic of the couple appeared onscreen.

"It was very unexpected. It’s funny because we know — it’s Bradley — we know all the same people. We have all the same friends and we’ve been in the same rooms before, but we’ve never connected, so it was interesting," she shared.

The couple's romance blossomed slowly, at first, as they dated with social distance in mind. They later spent the holidays together in Los Angeles.

"We really got a chance to know each other because you can’t get to smooching too soon when you’re social-distance dating. It’s helpful, guys. Get to know the person you’re dating," said Metz.