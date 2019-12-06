Chrissy Metz performs powerful live rendition of 'I'm Standing With You'

“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz performed a beautiful rendition of her song “I’m Standing With You” on Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson” show.

The song is from her recent movie “Breakthrough,” where she plays a woman whose son makes a miraculous recovery after drowning in a frozen lake for 15 minutes.

“If you haven’t seen it, you have to see it. It’s one of those that will change you,” she said. “People have come up to me and said ‘I’ve never felt more connected to a higher power or to myself or to my family after seeing the movie.’”

The song — written by famous songwriter Diane Warren, known for Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss an Thing,” among other songs — is getting some Oscar buzz as we head into the awards season!

Metz said Warren had seen the movie and been inspired by a scene in the film to write the song. Warren — who was sitting in the front row of the audience during the show — said she was nervous when she heard the lead actress would be singing it.

“So it’s like, ‘Oh the actress is gonna sing this song? Can she sing?'” Warren laughed. “But, they said to just give her a chance and I said 'sure.'”

Warren said when she did finally hear Metz sing, she was “blown away.”

“I was like, 'I’m not giving this song to anybody, this is your song!'” Warren said, gesturing to Metz. “You own it.”

Metz added she has always loved music, though she didn’t know she would be singing on her hit NBC show “This Is Us” when she was originally cast.

“It was like two of my worlds colliding,” she said. “I was like whaaat!”

Since the show’s success, Metz said she’s often recognized as her character “Kate” when she’s out and about.

“I often end up just crying in bathrooms with these strangers, who just like divulge their deepest, darkest secrets, which is so lovely,” she told Clarkson. “Because that’s why I wanted to act, was so I could relate to someone.”