April 8, 2019, 12:48 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Chrissy Metz has sang on television before, but the “This is Us” finally got to show off the chops her fans always knew she possessed.

Metz, 38, made her live singing debut Sunday night at the Academy of Country Music Awards, where she was joined in her performance by country superstar Carrie Underwood.

Metz sang “I’m Standing With You,” a single from the soundtrack of her upcoming movie, “Breakthrough.”

She started the performance alone on stage before eventually being joined by Underwood and several other female country stars: Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Maddie & Tae’s Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye.

Carrie Underwood and Chrissy Metz belt out a performance during Sunday's Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. Getty Images

Underwood's performance was her first since giving birth in January to her second son, Jacob.

Mickey Guyton, Lauren Alaina, Carrie Underwood, Chrissy Metz, and Maddie Marlow perform, "I'm Standing With You." Getty Images

“It’s one of those bucket list moments you didn't think would actually happen,” Metz told USA Today ahead of the performance. “Standing on stage with five incredible women who are brilliant vocalists and artists is beyond thrilling.”

Chrissy Metz is congratulated after her performance by the singers who joined her on stage. Getty Images

Metz has showed off her singing before — her character on “This Is Us” is an aspiring singer. But the performance Sunday represents a milestone for Metz, who once auditioned for “American Idol.”

She vied for a spot in 2007, and although the audition didn't end up as she had hoped at the time, it's pretty obvious her career did just fine.

Metz's new movie, which will be released later this month, is a faith-based drama that tells the story of a mother who refuses to lose hope after her teenage son has an accident on an icy lake.