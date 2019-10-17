We’ve seen her sing on “This Is Us” and now Chrissy Metz has sung on one of country music’s biggest stages.

Clad in a knee-length denim dress, the actress covered Luke Combs’ emotionally charged smash hit “Even Though I’m Leaving” at the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony Wednesday night in Nashville.

“It’s exciting,” she confessed in an Instagram video she posted of her prepping for her performance.

“I’m getting nervous thinking about it.”

Metz, of course, is no stranger to singing for an audience. In April, she released a video for her song, "I'm Standing With You," from her film "Breakthrough." That same month, she made her live singing debut with none other than superstar Carrie Underwood at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Chrissy Metz on the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 16, 2019, in Nashville. Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

And if you're wondering whether Metz will ever team up for a duet with one of her "This Is Us" co-stars, take heart knowing she's put some thought into the possibility. When asked at the CMT Artists of the Year rehearsals which castmate she'd like perform karaoke with, Metz quickly chose Mandy Moore "because she's a singer," but didn't rule out Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson.

"All of them? I don't know. Sterling?" she ultimately said.

We don't care who it is — we just know we'd like to see it.