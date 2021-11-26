Chrishell Stause shares reaction to learning ex Justin Hartley was remarried

The fourth season of “Selling Sunset” dropped on Netflix this week, and one episode includes a revelation from star Chrishell Stause.

During the newest season of the hit reality show, Stause opens up about hearing the news that her ex-husband, Justin Hartley, had married his former “The Young and the Restless” co-star Sofia Pernas.

In the second episode of the season, Stause goes out to lunch with friends and castmates Heather Rae Young and Mary Fitzgerald. Shortly after the group orders, Young takes a moment to ask the reality star if she heard the news about Hartley and Pernas.

“Yeah, I feel like the world heard that,” Stause replied.

In a confessional, Stause, 40, addressed news of her ex-husband’s marriage, telling the camera, "My ex-husband, Justin, is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out.”

“I wish them the best,” she added. “You know, I think that actually, if anything, it felt good to know that. It felt like a little bit of closure."

Stause tells Young that she appreciates her asking, explaining, “But that’s what’s funny, like, it’s a weird thing. Honestly, I’ve never been in a better place in my career”

“I really feel empowered of being a different, a better version of myself than I ever have been, and I feel like I found my voice and I feel like there’s no anger left there, because now I realize that’s not something that I wanted for myself," she added."

Actors Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley attend the 2018 GQ Men Of The Year party at Benedict Estate on December 06, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

Stause makes one joke about Hartley, 44, adding, "I mean, if he wants to have 50 wives, like, go live your best life, because I really feel like I am.”

“I think that’s, like, the key,” she tells Young and Fitzgerald. “Once you know something wasn’t right, whether it was your decision or not, it’s like now…out with the old, in with the new.”

Stause and Hartley’s relationship was confirmed in January 2014 after walking the red carpet at an event. The couple got engaged in July 2016 and eventually tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2017. After two years of marriage, Hartley filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Their divorce was a major plot point during the third season of “Selling Sunset.” During the sixth episode of the season, Stause claimed that the “This Is Us” star told her about their split through a text message.

"I found out because he texted me that we were filed," she told Fitzgerald during the episode. “Forty five minutes later, the world knew.”

Hartley and Pernas, 32, confirmed their relationship on New Year’s Day this year before privately marrying in May. Prior to his marriages to Pernas and Stause, Hartley was married to his former “Passions” co-star Lindsay Hartley. The couple share their 17-year-old daughter, Isabella.

Following her divorce from Hartley, Stause went public with her “Selling Sunset” co-star Jason Oppenheim at the end of July. Ahead of the premiere of the new season, the former “All My Children” star opened up to TODAY about her current relationship.

“We become friends that turned into best friends that didn't even see each other that way. So I think it was pretty surprising for everybody, including us,” she said.

The couple ended up getting close while working together as friends before the pandemic. During quarantine, the two ended up in the same COVID-19 bubble.

“So you have your small group of people that you end up you know, hanging out with and you know, it just kind of happened where I think what started as something that was a little, you know, just going to be really light and nothing, you know, no feelings, nothing like that, it just really took a turn,” Stause explained. “And it really kind of surprised both of us of what we kind of saw for the future and I think it was obviously a pleasant surprise.”