Chrishell Stause responds to ‘Selling Sunset’ viewers who might be ‘annoyed’ by her

Chrishell Stause is responding to “Selling Sunset” viewers who aren’t fans of her onscreen persona.

Season four of the Netflix reality television series dropped in November, and it seems some fans disliked Stause’s interactions with her fellow real estate agents throughout the episodes.

“People aren’t ready for this conversation but Chrishell is another mean girl,” one wrote. “She just hides it better by using her baby voice and extra sweet persona.”

On Saturday, Stause took to Twitter to address the criticism she has received. To the viewers who “get annoyed by my personality,” she responded, “Honestly, same.”

She explained, “I think years of auditioning clicks a weird part of my brain when speaking to camera to be 'ON' and I am working on it. Lol.” Prior to her success as a celebrity real estate agent, Stause was known for her acting skills. She appeared in multiple films and had long-running roles on soap operas such as “Days of Our Lives,” “The Young and the Restless” and “All My Children.”

At the end of her tweet she joked, “But girl just relax. By the time we’re cancelled I’ll get it.”

“Selling Sunset” fans immediately chimed in to show their support for Stause.

One commented, “Aw I think you come across as really sweet and fun actually. You seem very genuine. But I think most of us wouldn’t like watching ourselves!”

Stause thanked the Twitter user and playfully replied, “I don’t recommend it,” along with a few laughing-face emoji.

Another complimented Stause, tweeting, “I have only ever thought you were being real/genuine on the show. We love your on screen personality/vulnerability.”

The reality television star will likely continue to show her vulnerable side in the next season of “Selling Sunset,” which wrapped filming in December, as her storyline will focus on her recent breakup with co-star Jason Oppenheim.

After several months of dating, the pair called it quits in late December.

Oppenheim posted a statement about their split to his Instagram and said they plan to “remain best friends” and “always love and support one another.”

He called Stause “the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had” and added “having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Stause also commented on their romantic relationship fizzling out. “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, pointing to their differing ideas for family as a cause. “All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”

She concluded, “Thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts.”