Chrishell Stause responds to criticism after posting Christmas family photo

Chrishell Stause responded to feedback from fans who were concerned she wasn't taking COVID-19 precautions seriously after she posted a group photo of her family and new boyfriend Keo Motsepe on Christmas.

"Introduced @keo_motsepe to the fam. He fit right in. Merry Christmas everyone from mine to yours!!! Sending you all so much love," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a group photo of nine people, including the couple, sitting on a sofa and wearing matching Christmas pajamas.

The "Selling Sunset" star, 39, competed against Motsepe, a pro dancer, on the most recent season of "Dancing With the Stars." Motsepe, 31, was paired with actor Anne Heche, while Stause toured the ballroom with pro Gleb Savchenko. Since the show followed strict prevention measures, this was the first time Stause's family was able to meet her new love. However, some fans were quick to comment on the holiday get together.

"Please be mindful of your platform. It's not good to show large family gatherings. It makes others think it's okay," one person commented.

"Is COVID not a thing over there?" another person asked.

Stause edited the caption of the holiday photo on Saturday and said "this was not a good use of my platform."

"I normally always try to be socially responsible with my posts because I am naturally a compassionate person. I can see how this does not show that to some," she wrote. "I understand you won’t agree, but at least so you can see where I am coming from - This is my immediate family and we all are able to test before and after."

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe. Chrishell Stause / Instagram

Stause said it was important for her to be with her family since this is the first Christmas without her mother, who died in July after a short battle with lung cancer. Stause's father died in April 2019 of the same disease.

"This is the first Christmas without our mom we felt important to be there for each other in a tough year. Keo brought such welcomed happiness and selfishly I posted in a very happy moment," she wrote. "Please be safe and I am sending all my love to my supporters & critics. I hear all of you and can appreciate feedback from both sides."