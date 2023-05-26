Chrishell Stause and G Flip reveal they had vows tattooed

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are sharing details about the new tattoos they got to celebrate their wedding vows.

The "Selling Sunset" star and her musician spouse, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, talked about their nuptials during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's "Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon" show.

The newlyweds told co-hosts Tony Fly and Symon that they weren't interested in a large, traditional wedding, so they opted to tie the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip opened up about their new tattoos, which were inspired by their wedding vows. SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon / Getty Images

"We always said for a long time that if we were to go to Vegas, we’d probably get married because, you know, you’ve always had a thing with Elvis and you’ve done a big traditional wedding, so you weren’t planning to do a big, plan-for-six months, invite-a-hundred-guests (wedding)," G Flip said to Stause, who was previously married to “This is Us” star Justin Hartley.

The couple found a way to say "I do" that was "super meaningful" for them, said Stause. "We got vows tattooed. We did, like, the whole thing," she explained.

When Symon asked where the tattoos were located on the couple's bodies, Stause pointed to her rib cage area. "I have one here," she said.

G Flip, whose real name is Georgia Flipo, replied, "I’ve got on the top of my arm something."

The lovebirds were reticent to open up about what their tattoos said. But after much pressing, Stause finally caved.

The reality star explained that her and G Flip's vows — and thus, their tattoos — were inspired by the circumstances surrounding the night they crossed paths in October 2021.

"We randomly met at a Halloween party and we were both dressed as skeletons," said Stause.

"Then months later, by the time, you know, there was a long courting process and all this stuff where I had to, like I said, deconstruct everything," Stause went on. "But during our vows, G was saying, kind of, like, 'Be Your Man' references. 'I'm not, you know, growing up with Disney, I'm not exactly what you would've imagined, but maybe we're just two skeletons, like the day we met.'"

"Just because at the end of the day, who cares about anything? We are just skeletons. It’s so meaningful," Stause added.

Stause and G Flip announced May 10 that they had tied the knot after more than a year of dating.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause captioned an Instagram reel filled with images and videos of the couple that ended by showing them at the altar saying "I do."

Stause recently opened up to TODAY.com about the couple's wedding, calling it a "spur-of-the-moment decision."

“The focus was on us and what it meant to us, and that is exactly the way we wanted it," she explained. "We didn’t want to stress about details. We just wanted to have fun and have the meaningful part between us."