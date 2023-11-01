Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s relationship timeline, from dating rumors to surprise wedding

One of the sweetest love stories in the “Selling Sunset” universe has mostly played out off camera.

Chrishell Stause, 42, and Australian musician G Flip, 30, have been head over heels since early 2022, and they tied the knot earlier this year.

G Flip and Chrishell Stause have been an item since early 2022. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

While the couple often posts romantic messages about each other on social media — not to mention appearing together in one very steamy music video last year — they like to keep the day-in, day-out details of their relationship to themselves.

G Flip, who uses they/them pronouns, is “not a reality TV kind of person,” they told TODAY.com in August, and Stause has respected her spouse’s wish for privacy.

“This is my partner. I’m very protective,” Stause said in an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 LA in May.

Read on to learn more about the timeline of Stause and G Flip’s relationship — which began, fittingly, with a real estate search.

October 2021: Chrishell Stause and G Flip meet at a Halloween party

Stause and G Flip first met at a Halloween party in 2021. “I rocked up to Chrishell’s party totally by myself and I forced myself to talk to people and make friends,” the musician told Vogue. “Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing.”

Stause said she took it as a casual kiss. “But I definitely still thought I was straight at that party!” she said, adding that she later apologized to Flipo for “being straight.”

Stause had previously been married to the actor Justin Hartley, and dated her boss Jason Oppenheim. Their relationship played out in Season Five of "Selling Sunset."

And reconnect when G Flip moves to Los Angeles

Stause helped the drummer search for a new home in Los Angeles ahead of their upcoming move to the city, according to the couple’s interview with Vogue Australia.

That's when Stause realized her feelings might go deeper than friendship.

“I specifically remember because it was the same feeling you would have when somebody you have a crush on gets a little too close into your space and you get a little … flustered,” she said.

Chrishell Stause turns down the lead role of a dating show for G Flip

As Stause began to develop romantic feelings for G Flip, there was one complication: Stause was in talks to appear in a new dating TV show, where the ultimate goal was finding love with a man.

“I was not letting myself fall too hard because I’m like, ‘I’m gonna have to say goodbye to Chrishell and let her go find her person on this dating show that she’s already signed up for,’” G Flip told Vogue Australia.

Stause said she felt stressed because she “was falling in love with G, but we were both playing it kind of cool.”

Finally, she and G Flip decided to prioritize their feelings for each other, and Stause walked away from the dating show.

“It was the best ‘no’ I’ve ever given,” she said. “That would’ve been a great opportunity to find someone. But this is what I was trying to find.”

March 2022: Stause posted about G Flip on Instagram before their romance went public

By early 2022, Stause was dropping subtle hints on social media about her relationship with G Flip.

The “Selling Sunset” star included a selfie with the drummer in a photo roundup on Instagram on March 18, 2022.

“Grateful for every person in these pics!” she wrote in the caption.

May 2022: Stause confirmed their romance in a “Selling Sunset” cast reunion

Stause went public with her relationship with G Flip in the Season 5 cast reunion of “Selling Sunset” on May 6, 2022.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip,” Stause said. “They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them, and they are an extremely talented musician.”

Stause’s “Selling Sunset” cast members were surprised yet supportive of their relationship.

“I’m still processing everything. I didn’t know,” former cast member Maya Vander said. “I’m happy for you. Whatever makes people happy.”

The realtor’s ex-boyfriend, Jason Oppenheim, also shared his support.

“The smile that’s been on your face makes me very happy. I’m very proud of you,” he said.

Stause opened up about her sexuality shortly after revealing their relationship

A few days after going public with their romance, Stause shared more about her relationship with G Flip, and her own sexuality, in an Instagram video.

“Some of you won’t understand this or agree with this, but for me, it is about the person,” Stause said in the video, which she shared on May 10, 2022. “It is about their heart. And yes, there’s that part of you that’s like, what you’re attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy and I don’t really care what the physical form is.

“Everyone is different, but for (G Flip), they really feel like they are a mix, and they identify on both sides of male, female,” she added. “And so that’s one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix, and I think it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly.”

G Flip referred to themselves as nonbinary in an April 2022 Instagram post, and called themselves a “gender smoothie.”

“If strawberries were girls and blueberries were boys and you put them in a blender, you’d get a gender smoothie. I am a gender smoothie,” they wrote.

May 2022: Stause starred in a steamy music video with G Flip

After going public with their relationship, Stause starred in G Flip’s music video for their song, “Get Me Outta Here.”

The video featured several steamy scenes of the two, showing them making out in a convenience store and other locations.

March 2023: They celebrated their 1-year anniversary

The couple celebrated their first anniversary in their Instagram stories on March 15, 2022.

“365 days adoring you,” G Flip posted in their story, sharing a photo of Stause smiling.

Stause also shared a picture of G Flip holding a vase full of red roses in her Instagram story.

“Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here’s to trying!” Stause wrote in the caption. “I love you babyyyyy.”

May 2023: G Flip and Chrishell Stause get married

Not long after celebrating their first anniversary, Stause and G Flip dropped a surprise wedding announcement on Instagram.

Stause revealed that she and G Flip had tied the knot in an Instagram video on May 11, 2023.

The video, a montage of sweet moments the couple had shared throughout their relationship, ended with a photo of Stause and G Flip kissing at an altar, with Stause dressed in a long white gown and G Flip in a dark suit.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned … Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause captioned the post.

The video was set to G Flip’s song “Be Your Man.”

Congratulations poured in from the “Selling Sunset” cast.

“I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure,” Jason Oppenheim wrote in the comments. “I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. congrats!”

“IM DYING!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for this post all day!!!” cast member Emma Hernan also commented. “Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world!”

May 2023: Stause talked about wanting to adopt

In Season Six of “Selling Sunset,” Stause opened up about possible plans to expand their family, saying she and G Flip were open to adoption.

Stause has been open in the past about her desire to have children. This proved to be a dealbreaker in her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, who had expressed his reluctance to have children at that time.

She and Oppenheim now seem to be on friendly terms, and Stause reflected on their relationship in Season Six.

“You weren’t open to adoption. Which I get! A lot of people aren’t,” she said. “But that’s a pressure cooker for someone in my position.”

Now, with G Flip, Stause said things were different.

“With G I feel like that pressure is off,” she said. “When we want to do it, we want to adopt.”

“You could babysit from time to time,” she added to Oppenheimer.

August 2023: G Flip opens up about appearing in “Selling Sunset” with Stause

G Flip appeared a few times in Season Six of “Selling Sunset” but wasn't heavily featured.

Before appearing at all on the reality show, G Flip said they had one request.

“Going into it, I always said, If I do ‘Selling Sunset’, I just want to do scenes with Chrishell because I don’t want to be put into any drama. I’m not a dramatic person,” they told TODAY.com in August 2023. “It was nice to just do scenes with Chrishell because if I felt uncomfortable you know, my wife, my support system’s right in front of me.”

The musician opened up about what it’s like being the spouse of a reality star.

“I just feel like just this drummer from Australia (who’s) fallen in love with the most gorgeous, precious, beautiful human in the world and found myself in a strange position,” they said.

Stause has also said there were times she protected her spouse from drama during the filming of “Selling Sunset.”

In fact, her determination to keep G Flip out of any conflict meant leaving one storyline from “Selling Sunset” on the cutting room floor.

“When G decided to film on the show, the one caveat that I’m very protective over, it cannot have anything to do with drama at all,” Stause said in an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 LA in May 2023.

“And I’m happy to take that heat because at the end of the day, if G is going to be so gracious as to join this crazy world I’m in, it is my job to protect them,” she continued.

Stause explained that she and fellow realtor Amanza Smith had an “issue” with each other (which Stause says they have since dropped) as they began working on a design project together.

Due to this conflict, Stause said she and Smith weren’t speaking to each other at one point. And rather than pull G Flip into their dispute, Stause decided to not continue filming “with the drama going.”

September 2023: Stause says she is “constantly in awe” of G Flip

In an Instagram post for G Flip’s birthday, Stause celebrated her spouse’s kindness.

“You are every dog and every child’s favorite person in every room. That says so much! Impossible to count how many times my jaw has dropped and stopped dead in my tracks at how you so casually do the most incredible things like it’s nothing, because to you it is,” she wrote in the caption.

She also noted G Flip’s “unbelievable talent and the purest caring heart.”

“I know I found my unicorn and am constantly in awe of you,” Stause also wrote. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY my love! To a million more lifetimes trying to figure out how I got so lucky.”