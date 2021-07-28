Chrishell Stause is dating her 'Selling Sunset' co-star Jason Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause has found romance with her "Selling Sunset" co-star Jason Oppenheim.

The Los Angeles-based real estate agents looked awfully cozy in several PDA-filled pics Stause shared Wednesday on Instagram. The photos were taken during the pair's trip to Capri, Italy, which they visited alongside several of their co-stars from the hit Netflix series.

Stause, 40, captioned the gallery "The JLo effect," likely in reference to the fact that Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Lopez recently traveled to Italy with rumored beau Ben Affleck.

The former "All My Children" star included several shots of herself cozying up to Oppenheim, 44, who is her boss at the high-end Oppenheim Group brokerage in LA.

One pic showed Stause giving Oppenheim a sweet smooch on the head as the pair sit together on a boat. In the next shot, Oppenheim returns the favor, planting a kiss on Stause's neck.

Oppenheim responded to Stause's post by sharing a simple red heart emoji in the comments. He also confirmed the couple's relationship to E! News.

Stause shared several photos of herself cozying up to her "Selling Sunset" co-star Jason Oppenheim. chrishell.stause/Instagram

"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," he said. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

Meanwhile, his twin brother and business partner, Brett Oppenheim, gave his seal of approval to the relationship, which comes six months after Stause finalized her divorce from "This is Us" star Justin Hartley.

"Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy," he wrote in the comments.

Mary Fitzgerald, another "Selling Sunset" regular, also gave her blessing to the union, gushing, "Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!"

And, model Tina Louise, who joined the gang in Italy, cheered on the new couple. “Awwwww!!!! Congratulations you guys!!" she wrote. "Finally IG official."