Chrishell Stause talks dating again after Justin Hartley split: 'I'm excited to mingle'

Chrishell Stause is slowly thinking about dating again after her split from Justin Hartley last year.

The “Selling Sunset” star, 39, said it’s been a “nice surprise” to have some possible suitors reach out to her now that she is single.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"I have to say I have had a few, yes,” she said in an interview with "ET." “Yeah it's been — I don't know how to answer that, I feel so weird. But yes, that has been a nice surprise.”

When it came to naming names, though, Stause remained tight-lipped.

"There's a few (people you might know), but I'm not going to tell you who,” she said.

She added that because of the pandemic, she hasn’t “done much mingling” in recent months, and while she's "excited to mingle," it sounds like she hasn’t jumped into any kind of serious relationship.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"(I've responded) in a polite way,” she told "ET." “I haven't like gone and like... I haven't taken the next step, no.”

Hartley filed for divorce from Stause in November 2019, and the aftermath of their sudden split was covered at length in season three of “Selling Sunset.”

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause arrive at the Walt Disney Television Emmy Party on Sept. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

It’s been a tough time for Stause in more ways than one. She has been mourning the death of her mother, who died from lung cancer in July, and also her father, who also died from lung cancer last April.

“It just feels like it's just an important time to say yes to things, because you don't know how short life is," she told "ET." "You don't know how long you're going to be here. You're not promised anything, so if this year has taught me anything, it's just — even if it scares you, just say yes, dress up, show up, get out there.”

Recently, Stause has been keeping busy with rehearsals for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

She shared a selfie from the rehearsal studio, and while she can’t reveal the identity of her pro partner just yet, it sounds like he has been putting her through her paces.

“I can feel pain in muscles I was not aware I possessed!!” she wrote on Instagram. “The dancing lesson I learned today: Whatever feels natural, do the opposite! … I will TRY to not fall flat on my face, and if I do, you have my blessing to point and laugh.”

She also talked about how grateful she is that her dance partner is a patient teacher.

“I have never taken any kind of real dance class," she said in her Instagram story. "Luckily, my partner is really patient, and that is amazing. I love him, he’s so patient, which is really, honestly, the No. 1 thing that I was hoping for, so I just want to have fun with this.”

When asked how her “Selling Sunset” co-stars feel about her “DWTS” news, Stause told "ET": "I think the majority of them are going to be so excited for me. They're gonna be cheering me on. Not all of them, let's be honest, but that's OK.”

She didn’t elaborate on who might not be cheering her on, but she may have been alluding to the drama that played out between her and co-star Christine Quinn during season three of the Netflix reality series.

"I mean, honestly I don't really care what she says anymore. I just don't," she said of Quinn. "I'm just so past her opinion and caring about it, so she's earned that at this point. Trust me."

In any case, Stause can’t wait to get out on the dance floor and show off her new moves.

“I’m so just excited and completely terrified but in the best way possible,” she said in her Instagram story.