Chrishell Stause celebrates partner G Flip’s birthday with cute pics: 'My love'

Happy birthday, G Flip!

On Wednesday, Chrishell Stause celebrated partner G Flip's 28th birthday by sharing a bunch of cute photos of them together.

"It is already Sept 22nd right now in Australia so HAPPY BIRTHDAY G!!!!🥰🥳," Stause, 41, wrote in the caption on Instagram. "Imagine you took all of the things you love about an emotionally intelligent secure man, and all the things you love about a strong loving caring woman, and blended them together to make one magical human."

Chrishell Stause announced that she was dating G Flip in the season five reunion of "Selling Sunset." chrishell.stause via Instagram

"Oh and it would be cool if they could also be a sexy musical genius that is hilarious and maybe give them a hot Australian accent too because why not.🤯," the "Selling Sunset" star added about the musician who as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

“The universe had EXTRA TIME the day you were born and that deserves one hell of a celebration because wow-WELL DONE!! 👏👏,” Stause continued.

Stause then revealed what she loves most about G Flip, and said, "Even though I could list a million things I love about you, your kind genuine heart is my absolute favorite. I feel extremely lucky to be able to celebrate you constantly but especially today. Happy Birthday my love🥳Countdown is on for us to be reunited in the same time zone❤️‍🔥."

In the comments, G Flip wrote, "BABYYYY!!! Thank you! This is so cute arhhhhh 🥺🥺🥺🥺 I adore and love every inch of you darling ❤️."

Stause first shared that she was in a relationship with the "GAY 4 ME" singer in the season five reunion of “Selling Sunset.”

Chrishell Stause played G Flip's romantic interest in their music video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE." chrishell.stause via Instagram

The fifth season of the show chronicled her relationship with ex-boyfriend and fellow "Selling Sunset" star Jason Oppenheim. When Stause announced that she was dating G Flip he told her, “The smile that’s been on your face makes me very happy. I’m very proud of you."

Stause has since starred in G Flip's music video for “GET ME OUTTA HERE," fittingly as the musician's love interest. In July, the reality TV star shared a few photos of the couple hanging out with her "Selling Sunset" castmate Emma Hernan at a bar where Stause rode a mechanical bull.

"Always sing karaoke even if you can’t sing," she captioned the post. Always dance even if you can’t dance. And ALWAYS. RIDE. THE. BULL.🤣🤣🤣 *(Unless u have a broken hand😜)."