Chrishell Stause claps back at co-star for claiming she has a 'victim mentality'

The feud between "Selling Sunset" co-stars Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn is heating up after Quinn accused Stause of having a "victim mentality."

"She kind of has and always has had this, like, victim mentality. She's always the victim of something. And I don't know why she feels that way. I wish she didn't," Quinn said during a recent interview on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast.

Chrishell Stause, left, is blasting her "Selling Sunset" co-star Christine Quinn, right, for claiming Stause has a "victim mentality." Netflix

Stause, 39, responded by clapping back at Quinn, 31, in her Instagram story. Next to an image of Quinn's quote about her, she wrote, "Not a victim. Never have been. I am a victor of many things and thriving. I can't wait for you to get there so you can stop with this nonsense."

Stause's divorce from "This is Us" actor Justin Hartley is featured on season 3 of the Netflix reality series "Selling Sunset." Rich Fury / Getty Images

Ongoing bitterness between the Netflix stars escalated last month after Quinn told Page Six that Stause and her soon-to-be-ex-husband, "This is Us" star Justin Hartley, went to couples counseling in an effort to save their marriage.

"We all just thought maybe they were having communication problems for a while," Quinn told the publication. "We heard that they were in therapy, so obviously there were some issues going on with them."

Soon after the story published, Stause took to Twitter to call out Quinn in a pair of angry tweets.

I just learned Christine is giving press “information” about my divorce. Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so. Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part. — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) July 13, 2020

"I just learned Christine is giving press 'information' about my divorce," wrote the reality star. "Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so.

"Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part," she continued.

"It’s so frustrating and unfortunate that someone would use someone's personal painful situation to get press for themselves," Stause added. "I can’t say I am surprised, but please check the source. She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had."

The former "All My Children" actress claims in the current season of "Selling Sunset," which premiered on Netflix earlier this month, that she was stunned when Hartley, 43, filed for divorce.

"I found out because he texted me that we were filed," she tells co-star Mary Fitzgerald during the first scene from the sixth episode, titled "One Text Changes Everything."

"Forty five minutes later, the world knew," she added.

Hartley filed for divorce from Stause in November 2019 after two years of marriage. The former couple didn't have children. Hartley has a daughter, Isabella, 16, from his previous marriage to soap star Lindsay Korman-Hartley.