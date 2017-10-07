Chris Rock, Rosie O'Donnell, Bob Saget, comedians mourn Ralphie May

Nothing sobers the high-profile entertainment community like the death of one of their own.
Early Friday morning, Ralphie May, the 45-year-old who rose to fame after he finished in second place in the first season of "Last Comic Standing" in 2003, passed away in a Las Vegas area home after a brief battle with pneumonia. May died after suffering cardiac arrest, his manager and publicist confirmed to NBC News.
Numerous well-known comedians shared their surprise for his sudden death on social media.
"Saturday Night Live" veteran Chris Rock posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.
“So sad such a funny guy. My fellow Comics the road is rough . Don't let it get the best of you,” he wrote.
Two days prior to his passing, May won the Casino Comedian of the Year award at the Global Gaming Expo and had performances scheduled for the remainder of 2017.
May had many more laughs left to share with the world and his fellow comedians already miss him.
Chris Kattan and Bob Saget likewise shared their sadness, while Comedy Central and "Funny or Die" thanked May for his hilarious work throughout his life:
Other comics remember May not just for his humor but for his friendship and his family.
May left a mark on the comedy world with his one-liners and his outsized stage presence. He will be missed by fans, celebrities and family equally. He is survived by his estranged wife, Lahna Turner, and two young daughters, April and August. Turner honored May on Twitter as well, writing, "I loved Ralphie with all my heart. We shared a wonderful life and made beautiful children together."