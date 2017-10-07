Chris Rock, Rosie O'Donnell, Bob Saget, comedians mourn Ralphie May

share tweet pin email

Nothing sobers the high-profile entertainment community like the death of one of their own.

Early Friday morning, Ralphie May, the 45-year-old who rose to fame after he finished in second place in the first season of "Last Comic Standing" in 2003, passed away in a Las Vegas area home after a brief battle with pneumonia. May died after suffering cardiac arrest, his manager and publicist confirmed to NBC News.

Numerous well-known comedians shared their surprise for his sudden death on social media.

"Saturday Night Live" veteran Chris Rock posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

So sad such a funny guy. My fellow Comics the road is rough . Don't let it get the best of you. A post shared by Chris Rock (@chrisrock) on Oct 6, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

Two days prior to his passing, May won the Casino Comedian of the Year award at the Global Gaming Expo and had performances scheduled for the remainder of 2017.

May had many more laughs left to share with the world and his fellow comedians already miss him.

oh ralphie may ... I will miss u pic.twitter.com/9vRI8FfTbz — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 7, 2017

NO! #RalphieMay was such a nice guy! Last time we talked backstage at @zaniesnashville I promised to put him in the Jay/Bob movie. Dammit... https://t.co/zrljotClGr — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 6, 2017

Whoa... man.. this sucks. Ralphie was a good guy & a very funny person. Condolences to his family & fans. https://t.co/M9s6bneAeA — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) October 6, 2017

Chris Kattan and Bob Saget likewise shared their sadness, while Comedy Central and "Funny or Die" thanked May for his hilarious work throughout his life:

It has been a very sad week indeed. Funny mofo #RalphieMay You will be sorely missed! #standup #comedy pic.twitter.com/vVCOO0NBMw — Chris Kattan (@ChrisKattan) October 6, 2017

Ralphie May. Dammit. You were a funny and sweet mofo man. Rest In Peace. — bob saget (@bobsaget) October 6, 2017

Thank you, Ralphie May. You were a world-class comedian. pic.twitter.com/TGWpRcyQGH — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) October 6, 2017

Thanks for the laughs, Ralphie May! You'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/YyPYm9LICe — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) October 6, 2017

Other comics remember May not just for his humor but for his friendship and his family.

Damnit @Ralphie_May ! I'm so sad right now. Such a great guy. Rest well, friend. — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) October 6, 2017

Wow....I was just told that Ralphie May passed. I'm truly saddened by this. He was a good dude. Heaven just got another funny angel RIP man — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) October 6, 2017

I'm at a loss for words to hear about the passing of comedian Ralfie May. He was a friend to many and a father of 2 beautiful children. RIP pic.twitter.com/nGsq63xN0c — Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy) October 6, 2017

May left a mark on the comedy world with his one-liners and his outsized stage presence. He will be missed by fans, celebrities and family equally. He is survived by his estranged wife, Lahna Turner, and two young daughters, April and August. Turner honored May on Twitter as well, writing, "I loved Ralphie with all my heart. We shared a wonderful life and made beautiful children together."