Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Christ Pratt is going to great spiritual heights with his new diet.

The actor took to social media to update fans in an Instagram story about a Bible-based fast he just started.

“Hi, Chris Pratt here. Day three of the Daniel Fast, check it out. It’s 21 days of prayer and fasting,” said the star, looking ruddy and sweaty.

The actor joked about the diet's possible side effect in his Instagram story. WireImage

The Daniel Fast is inspired by the diet eaten by the Old Testament prophet, Daniel, according to a website for the program. It basically restricts followers to fruits, vegetables and unleavened breads. Part of the diet's goal is to bring fasters closer to their religious roots, the site says.

But Pratt, 39, joked that the fast may have some serious side effects.

“It’s going to coincide also, coincidentally, with the 'Lego Movie 2' junket, so by the time you see me I’ll probably be hallucinating," he said. "Stay tuned.”

Pratt, who will reprise his role as Emmett in "The Lego Movie" sequel that opens next month, has been very open about his Christianity.

"I feel as though I've been given an opportunity and a platform," Pratt said at a TODAY charity screening of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” over the summer. "I'm a person of faith; I believe there's a reason I've been given this opportunity.

The Daniel Fast isn’t the only diet inspired by the Bible. The Seventh-day Adventists have a plant-based diet that many in the faith have credited for their longevity.