share tweet pin email

Anyone searching for important rules in life applying to everything from tending to the soul to covertly using the bathroom at parties, Chris Pratt has you covered.

The "Jurassic World" star used the occasion of winning the Generation Award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Monday night to impart his deep and funny "Nine Rules from Chris Pratt, Generation Award Winner."

"Number one, breathe. If you don’t, you will suffocate," he began. "Number two, you have a soul. Be careful with it."

Pratt decided to share what he's learned in life after accepting the award from his former "Parks and Recreation" costar Aubrey Plaza and current Jurassic World costar Bryce Dallas Howard. He thanked his parents, brother and sister before giving a special shoutout to his son, Jack, 5, and then providing his fans with his own brand of wisdom.

Getty Images The next generation can now move forward with the knowledge gained from the "Nine Rules of Chris Pratt, Generation Award Winner.''

"Number three, on’t be a turd. If you are strong, be a protector. If you are smart, be a humble influencer. Strength and intelligence can be weapons, so do not wield them against the weak. That makes you a bully. Be bigger than that,'' he said.

Pratt, 38, is all about having fun with his young fans, as he showed in surprising kids from the Boys and Girls Club of America at an advance screening of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" last week.

He also had some words on Monday about the importance of religious faith, being a good person and how to go to the bathroom at parties without, uh, creating a stink.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Chris Pratt surprises kids at 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' screening Play Video - 0:57 Chris Pratt surprises kids at 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' screening Play Video - 0:57

Pratt then wrapped it up with his final rule.

"And finally, number nine, nobody is perfect. Nobody. None of us, not you. People are gonna tell you you're perfect just the way you are, you're not! You are imperfect, you always will be, but there is a powerful force that designed you that way. And it loves you, it accepts you for exactly who you are.

"Just be kind, don't be a bully, be of service. Do not be a turd. God bless you."

Amen, Chris.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.