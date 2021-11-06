Chris Pratt says he went to bed 'depressed' amid social media backlash

Chris Pratt is indirectly addressing blowback he’s receiving online after coming under fire after critics say he insulted his ex-wife Anna Faris and their son.

On Tuesday, Pratt, 42, took to Instagram to dedicate a post to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt writing, “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!”

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

The actor joked that in return, he helps her by opening jars of pickles from time to time.

Internet users interpreted the star’s comment about his wife giving him a healthy daughter as an insult directed towards his previous wife Anna Faris and the son they share, Jack.

“chris pratt bragging about his ‘healthy daughter’ despite having a preemie son with several health problems makes me want to punch a wall,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Chris Pratt is a horrible human being,” commented another critic. “He has beautiful young boy and is praising his new wife for giving him a daughter without health issues knowing his son with Anna Farris has had health issues since birth."

The social media uproar about the issue was so strong that Faris was trending on Twitter as fans showed her love and support.

On Friday, Pratt posted a series of Instagram Stories opening up about his feelings, seemingly addressing the online controversy without ever specifically referring to it. "I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed," Pratt said in his Instagram Story. "And I woke up feeling crappy and I didn't want to work out."

"I knew though that if I put on my Christian music playlist, and I got out of the woods and ran that I'd feel better, but I just didn't want to," he continued. "And I did it anyways and, gosh, was I right. It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping."

The actor then admitted to becoming emotional. "That moment," he said, "it really captured me and so I just want to say, all glory to God."

He then recommended to his followers if they are feeling down to listen to some worship music and get active. "Get some exercise, maybe listen to some good worship music and or maybe get the word in because it really helped me this morning.”

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt on Sept. 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Michael Tran / FilmMagic

Pratt and Faris, who were married from 2009 to 2018, have both spoken openly about Jack’s birth in the past.

According to People, Jack was born nine weeks before Faris’ due date in August 2012.

In a 2018 episode of her podcast “Unqualified,” Faris explained that Jack had “a few hernia surgeries, he's had a few eye surgeries, and he had a little heart issue as well.”

Pratt discussed Jack's early struggles in a speech at a March of Dimes benefit in 2014 and talked about “watching that 3-pound, 12-ounce newborn transform into a strong, smart, happy, funny, beautiful boy.”

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor did receive some support on social media. His mother-in-law and TODAY correspondent Maria Shriver took to the actor’s comment section to lift his spirits.

"I want to remind you today what a good man you are and what a great father you are to jack and lyla,” she wrote. “what a great husband you are to Katherine what a great son-in-law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have!!”

She continued, “I love you chris keep being your wonderful self rise above the noise your kids love your family loves you your wife loves you what a beautiful life I’m proud of you xo.”