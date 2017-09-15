Chris Pratt admits his country star crush, best pickup line on Ellen's hot seat

share tweet pin email

Apparently all of those great gags we see on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" are just a taste of the comedy treats she tapes with her celebrity pals, but there's good news! She's about to serve up the rest of the laughs.

The host is gearing up for a new series on YouTube made up off all of those missed moments, and if this sample scene with Chris Pratt — in which the leading man answers all of her burning questions — is anything to go by, it'll be worth watching.

Over the course of just one minute, Pratt answered nine questions and delivered just as many hilarious answers.

For instance, his go-to order at Starbucks? "Black coffee, like a cowboy ... with 14 Splendas."

He also revealed his best foreign accent (Canadian), his best party trick ("getting naked") and the movie that best describes his love life ("Operation Dumbo Drop").

The newly single actor offered up his favorite pick-up line: "Ya like money?"

And he shared identity of his secret man crush: country crooner Tim McGraw.

See more from other stars when the aptly titled "Ellen's Show Me More Show" debuts Sept. 19. New episodes will be available every Tuesday and Thursday on her YouTube channel.