Chris Pratt responds after Jason Momoa calls out his plastic water bottle

Aquaman wants Chris Pratt to be more responsible about water.

Jason Momoa criticized the “Avengers” star for holding a plastic water bottle in an Instagram post Tuesday in which he revealed a partnership with Amazon.

“bro i love u but wtf on the water bottle. no single use plastic. come on,” Momoa wrote in the comments.

Pratt quickly admitted he made an error.

“Aquaman! You’re completely right. Dammit. I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug around with me too. I even had it that day!!!” he responded.

Pratt also tried to explain how the bottle wound up in the shoot at all, while encouraging others to be more conscious of the environment.

“If I remember correctly somebody threw that plastic bottle to me in the photo shoot cause I didn’t know what to do with my hands!” he wrote. “I never know what to do with my hands! So uncomfortable. For real tho. Love you too buddy. My bad. I don’t want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”

Several people were not onboard with Momoa's comments and took him to task for shaming Pratt, so the former "Game of Thrones" star posted his own Instagram photo of him and Pratt together while issuing an apology of sorts.

“BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen,” he captioned the picture. “I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them. I’ll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s”

The issue hits close to home for Momoa, who has been an outspoken critic of the damage plastics have on the planet. Earlier this year, he shaved his trademark beard in a video to shine a light on the issue.

"I just want to do this to raise awareness that plastics are killing our planet,” he said.