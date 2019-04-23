Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 23, 2019, 12:17 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are now red carpet official!

Sure, the couple has already been engaged for a few months, but the lovebirds made their first appearance together on a red carpet Monday night when they turned out for the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger hit the red carpet together for the first time at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Pratt and Schwarzenegger are so in sync that they actually appeared to coordinate their outfits. She wore a one-shouldered dress dotted with black, while the actor sported a suit with a checkered tie.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt added some star power to the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame." FilmMagic

The couple were first romantically linked last June by E! Online. The relationship then accelerated, with Pratt going public about it on his Instagram page in December.

In January, they announced their engagement. Pratt's ex-wife, Anna Faris, has been one of the many people to wish the couple well. She also said Pratt called her before he popped the question.

“He was so sweet, as he always is,” the “Mom” star told the “Divorce Sucks!” podcast. “He called me and he was like, ‘So, I’m going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads up.’ And I was like, ‘That’s awesome.’ I told him that I was an ordained minister.”

Schwarzenegger and Pratt, at the "Avengers: Endgame" premiere, got engaged in January. Getty Images

Schwarzenegger's mother, TODAY personality Maria Shriver, is also delighted her daughter will be tying the knot, although she won't cough up any details about the engagement.

“No one wants to hear from me. It's not my moment. I know nothing, I say nothing,” she said with a smile.