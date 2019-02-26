Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 26, 2019, 2:19 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Chris Pratt and fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger are living it up on the farm!

Pratt recently corralled a bunch of photos of himself with his bride-to-be hanging out with the sheep at his farm home, and the pair looks so happy:

"Clementine snuggles Cupid. The half sisters, daughters of Rex Dangerfleece get along well. We’ll see if that changes come middle school," Pratt wrote in one caption.

How cute are those sheep names, anyway?

Pratt shares a son Jack, 6, with ex-wife Anna Faris, who he separated from in 2017 after eight years of marriage. He and Schwarzenegger began dating in 2018 and announced their engagement in January.

After visiting the lambs, Pratt and Schwarzenegger took a look around their new home, where Pratt hilariously revealed how useful a fiancee can be when you've forgotten your tape measure, but need to understand how the furniture will fit.

The "Lego Movie 2" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" star has about 160 sheep, 30 pigs and 60 chickens on his San Juan Islands farm off the coast of Washington state, notes HeraldNet.com. While visiting "The Late Show" in February, Pratt, 39, told host Stephen Colbert the location was his "own special slice of heaven."

The pair also went "bushwacking" around the area, showing off some breathtaking sights of Schwarzenegger, 29, hanging out around moss-covered boulders:

But the hikers didn't star in every photo; Pratt also gave us this adorable shot of "Lamb #11," aka "Alice Coopworth."

Pratt also shared a video of a smiling Schwarzenegger carrying the bleating little ones.

Yep, these two are clearly having the baa-est time ever!