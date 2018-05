share tweet pin email

The superhero blockbuster “Avengers: Infinity War” has shattered box office records. Now Hoda Kotb goes behind the scenes with three of its stars – Chris Pratt (who plays Star-Lord), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Anthony Mackie (Falcon). “Mark my words: two billion,” Hemsworth predicts for the film. “I say one zillion,” Pratt jokes.