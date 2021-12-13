Chris Pratt shares sweet tribute in honor of wife Katherine’s birthday

Chris Pratt is making sure his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, feels utterly adored on her 32nd birthday.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise star, 42, posted a heartfelt tribute to Schwarzenegger Pratt Monday on Instagram, calling her both "beautiful" and a "complete boss."

"Happy Birthday Honey!" the actor wrote next to a gallery of pics showing his wife on a boat ride, including one of her with her mom, TODAY special anchor Maria Shriver.

"You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you. You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other," continued Pratt.

"Thank you for everything. Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years. We fit so perfectly into each other’s lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us," he went on.

Pratt concluded his post by thanking Schwarzenegger Pratt for bringing "harmony" to the home the couple live in with their 1-year-old daughter, Lyla. (Pratt also shares son Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris.)

"Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I’m just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household. I love you so much honey. Happy Birthday!" he wrote.

Pratt's thoughtful tribute comes a little over a month after a similarly loving post about his wife inspired a social media backlash.

On Nov. 2, the former "Parks and Recreation" star shared a photo of him posing with Schwarzenegger Pratt on Instagram. In his caption, the actor raved about her many wonderful qualities while also noting that she blessed him with a "gorgeous healthy daughter."

Critics interpreted the actor's mention of his "healthy" baby with Schwarzenegger Pratt as a shot against his ex-wife, Faris. Pratt and Faris' son, Jack, was born prematurely in 2012, weighing less than 4 pounds.

The "Jurassic World" star was apparently so upset by the angry comments in response to his post about Schwarzenegger Pratt that he followed up by sharing a series of posts on his Instagram stories where he discussed his feelings. "I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed," he said. “And I woke up feeling crappy and I didn’t want to work out.”

Pratt explained that he put on his Christian music playlist and forced himself to work out anyway. "It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping.”

“That moment,” he said, “it really captured me and so I just want to say, all glory to God.”

Days later, Pratt's mother-in-law, Shriver, jumped in the comments of his original post to offer her support.

“I want to remind you today what a good man you are what a great father you are to jack and lyla what a great husband you are to katherine what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have!!” wrote Shriver.

“I love you chris keep being your wonderful self rise above the noise your kids love your family loves you your wife loves you what a beautiful life i’m proud of you.”

