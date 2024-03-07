What Dakota Johnson has said about her relationship with Chris Martin

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been romantically linked since 2017, when they were spotted grabbing dinner together at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.

Although Johnson and Martin are not married, Johnson told Bustle that she considers herself a stepmom to Martin’s two kids, Apple and Moses, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” she said in the interview, published March 5.

Paltrow has also sung Johnson's praises. In a 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said she adores the "Madame Web" star.

“I love her,” Paltrow said. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."

Read on to learn more about Johnson and Martin's relationship.

October 2017: Rumors swirl that Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are dating

In October 2017, the pair were spotted grabbing dinner together at a sushi restaurant in LA. Then, in 2018, they were spotted together a few more times in Malibu.

In one of their outings, they were seen smiling and laughing next to each other as they grabbed food and drinks at Soho House in Malibu, and in another outing, they were photographed holding their arms around each other while they walked on a beach in the same town.

May 2018: Melanie Griffith gives Chris Martin her stamp of approval

Johnson's mom, Melanie Griffith, revealed how she felt about the Coldplay frontman when People asked her what she thought of Johnson's new relationship with Martin.

“I adore him!” she said in May 2018 at the Global Gift Foundation USA Women’s Empowerment Luncheon. "But she is very private about her life and I respect that,” she added.

August 2019: Dakota Johnson spends quality time with Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow

In August 2019, Johnson and Martin were spotted spending time together on the beach in the Hamptons, in New York. While sitting on the sand and taking in views of the ocean, the couple were joined by Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and her husband, Brad Falchuk.

January 2020: Gwyneth Paltrow says she adores Dakota Johnson

Paltrow revealed how she felt about Martin's relationship in a 2020 interview with Harper's Bazaar.

“I love her," Paltrow said. "I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

Paltrow noted that she's also close with some of her ex-boyfriends.

“One of them is still one of my best friends — one from high school, Tony Woods,” she said. “And I’m friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood.”

February 2020: Dakota Johnson directs a Coldplay music video

In February 2020, Johnson made headlines when it was revealed that she was a director on Coldplay's "Cry Cry Cry" music video.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Johnson explained how she got the gig.

“I wrote the story and pitched it to the band like every other director did, and they chose mine — not because they’re partial to me at all,” she said with a laugh.

As for her work ethic, Johnson said she's always doing her best.

“When I work, I’m constantly thinking about the job. It takes up so much of my brain,” she explained. “Not all of my projects are only good messages, but all of them have a little bit of something that makes me feel like it’s an okay thing to pour my heart into.”

December 2020: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin spark engagement rumors

In December 2020, rumors started swirling that Johnson and Martin were engaged when the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star was spotted out and about wearing a large green ring on her finger.

December 2021: Dakota Johnson opens up about her relationship with Chris Martin

In a December 2021 interview with Elle UK, Johnson opened up about what her life has been like with Martin.

“We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” she said. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

April 2022: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson celebrate Barbra Streisand’s 80th birthday

In April 2022, Barbra Streisand rang in her 80th birthday with a sweet photo she shared of her and her friends on Instagram.

In the snap, Streisand posed with a group that included Martin and Johnson at a little party she had.

"With friends at my recent tea party," she captioned the snap.

"Would give everything I own to be an attendee at this tea party…lucky lucky guests," one person commented.

Another said, "Wow. What a group. Some of my favorite people."

March 2024: Dakota Johnson opens up about being a stepmom to Chris Martin's kids

Although Johnson and Martin aren't married, Johnson said she considers herself a stepmom to Martin’s two kids, Apple and Moses, whom he shares with Paltrow.

During an interview with Bustle published March 5, Johnson opened up about her experiences with the teenagers.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” she told Bustle.

Martin noted that she comes from a large blended family herself and has six siblings.

“I think because I grew up in it, it’s come more naturally, but I wouldn’t have it any other way really. I really wouldn’t. I love it,” she said.